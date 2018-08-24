Local 4-H’er awarded All-Star membership

By WILLIAM PAINE

At a recent ceremony at the Virginia Tech campus, Pulaski County native Stephanie Covey was awarded membership in the 4-H Virginia All-Stars, the highest recognition that a Virginia 4-H member can achieve. The All-Star’s goal is to contribute to positive youth development through service to the 4-H program.

Stephanie Covey began her 4-H career by joining the Pulaski County 4-H Cloverbud Club while still in preschool at Critzer Elementary. She received a blue ribbon in both fourth and fifth grade for winning 4-H Dramatic Reading Contests and for her participation in the 4-H Share the Fun Showcase.

In the sixth grade, Covey joined Pulaski County’s Teens in Action! club where she eventually attained the position of president. In eighth and ninth grade, Stephanie was a Little Pack Leader at 4-H Camp.

She was recognized as Best 4-H Camp Teen Counselor both years.

In 10th and 11th grade, Stephanie was the Bobcat Big Pack Leader for 4-H Camp. In addition to her involvement with Teens in Action!, Covey has provided leadership to the 4-H Cloverbud Club, 4-H Adopt-A-Spot, 4-H County Dramatic Reading, 4-H County Share the Fun, 4-H Area Contests and to the New River Valley Fair 4-H Youth Exhibits.

The 4-H program becomes the springboard from which an All-Star jumps to other areas of service to people throughout their lifetime. The 4-H All-Star organization strives for a cooperative effort with the 4-H program in all areas.

Covey is currently a senior at Pulaski County High School.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2018.

