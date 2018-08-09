Leonard St. Clair Jr.

Leonard St. Clair Jr., age 71, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born Dec. 17, 1946, in Glen Lyn, Va., he was the son of the late Doris Leonard St. Clair Sr. and Susie Ann Dent St. Clair.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Volvo Trucking with over 20 years of service. He owned his own auto repair business (United Exhaust) in Bluefield, Va., prior to working with Volvo.

He was a member of Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department with over 20 years of service and as chief for several years.

Leonard was a regular vendor at Pulaski flea market, where he had many friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Ronda Gail Thornsbury St. Clair of Pulaski, Va.; children, Joe St. Clair of Princeton, W.Va., Sarah Graham and husband, Kevin, of Princeton, W.Va.; Rachael St. Clair and Paul Graham of Bluefield, Va., and Amy Hill Davis and husband, Chuck, of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua St. Clair and wife, Stormy, Jordon St. Clair and fiancé, Bridgette Lester, Shavonne Garrett and husband, Bo, Waylon Graham, and Axel Porter; great-grandchildren, Madi St. Clair, Ella St. Clair, Jaxon Garrett, Conor Garrett; sister, Mary Sue Smith of Princeton, W.Va.; mother-in-law, Bettie Boyton of Pulaski, Va.; special pets, Daisy, Levi and Mickey, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends Thursday, 5-7 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

August 9, 2018

