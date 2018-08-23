Learn about history at NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Classes begin at New River Community College Monday, Aug. 27, and potential students interested in history can choose from both classroom-based and online courses.

The fall semester at NRCC has five different history courses on the schedule, including the Military History of the Civil War and the History of Virginia.

The Military History of the Civil War focuses on important military engagements that shaped the course of the war, as well as the individuals involved. Ted Farmer, the Associate Professor of History and Political Science at NRCC, teaches the course.

“Since 40 percent of all Civil War battles took place in Virginia or Tennessee, there is a heavy dose of Virginia battles and a lot of the people involved were from Virginia,” he said. “Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart and others play a large role in the class and some of the general battles like Fredericksburg are, of course, heavily investigated.”

The class (HIS 266, class #47486) will meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:10 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. at NRCC in Dublin.

Unlike the Military History of the Civil War, which will be taught on the NRCC’s Dublin campus, the History of Virginia I is taught online as part of NRCC’s Distance Education program. History of Virginia I, taught by Professor M. Ballard, examines the Commonwealth’s history from Paleolithic times to the end of the Civil War.

The course will cover important topics including the founding of Virginia, social, economic and political institutions during the colonial era and Virginia’s role in the American Revolution.

Other history courses available at NRCC include the History of Western Civilization I and the History of the United States I, which covers the time period between 1492 and 1877. The History of the United States II, focuses on the period between Reconstruction and the election of 2000.

The complete fall class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule. Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts.

Prospective NRCC students may visit www.nr.edu/admissions for enrollment information or call the Admissions Office at 540-674-3603.

