Larry Holt “Bo” Bradberry, age 76, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at his home in Draper, Va.

A native of Wythe County, Va., Bo was the youngest of seven sons born to Clarence and Lillian Alexander Bradberry. The Bradberry brothers all served in the military, with a combined 72 years of service to their country. Bo was in the U.S. Navy 1960-1969, when he returned home to Wytheville, Va. He pursued a lifelong, entrepreneurial career in the electronics field.

Bo Bradberry will be remembered for his generous spirit and quick wit. He was a loving husband and father, a teacher, a student, a scientist, and the golfer you wanted on your team. He is preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Donald, Jack, Billy, Clarence and Ron.

Bo is survived by Brenda Allison Bradberry, his wife of 55 years; his son, Todd Bradberry and wife, Beth Pennington Bradberry, of Richmond, Va.; his daughter, Deanna Bradberry of Wytheville, Va.; brother, Bobby J. Bradberry of Wytheville, Va.; four grandchildren, Aaron Gleaves and his wife, Mallory, of Wytheville, Va., Sam Gleaves of Hindman, Ky., John and Emma Bradberry of Richmond, Va., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service is being held Thursday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Ralph Kidd and the Rev. Joe Mack Taylor. American Legion Post 9 is conducting Military Rites.

The family is receiving friends from 5 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 200 Mt. Pleasant Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

