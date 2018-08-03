Juveniles suspected in Draper vandalism

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County authorities suspect juveniles broke a backboard on one of two new basketball goals installed at Draper Community Park earlier this year.

“We do have some juvenile suspects and are moving forward with the investigation,” Sheriff Mike Worrell said. A notice sent out Wednesday by Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers said it looked like someone had thrown large rocks at the backboard, causing it to shatter.

The county was offering a reward on Facebook Wednesday evening for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit or culprits. The notice had been removed Thursday morning.

Worrell said the investigation is ongoing.

Written by: Editor on August 3, 2018.

