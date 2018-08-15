John Stinson Keister

SALEM, Va. — John Stinson Keister, age 64, of Salem, Va., and formerly of Pinehurst, N.C., and Richmond, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

He was born Feb. 5, 1954, in Radford, Va. He was the son of the late Ruth Hedge Keister (Fowler) and Donald Stinson Keister.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Steven Keister of White Gate, Va.; as well as many special aunts, uncles and cousins.

John is survived by his aunt, Billye Hedge White of Salem, Va.; daughter, Hillery Keister Lester and her husband, Matthew, of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Heather Ramsey, of Richmond Va.; and son, Browning Stinson Keister, also of Richmond, Va. John was blessed with three grandchildren, Zachary Ramsey, Mallery Lester and Paxton Lester. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

John graduated from Dublin High School and pursued educational coursework at various institutions. Prior to an accident in 1991, John worked as a sales engineer and specialized in wastewater equipment. He was a gifted salesman with a charismatic personality. John was exceptionally bright and was an avid reader, able to discuss subjects vast and wide. He loved to cook, fly fish and spend time in the mountains. He had eclectic tastes in music and literature, and he enjoyed a good debate.

In 1991, John sustained a traumatic brain injury that necessitated 24-hour care. For over 20 years he was lovingly cared for by his mother, in her home in Pinehurst, N.C. In recent years, the oversight of his care was the privilege of his daughter, Hillery. Individuals too numerous to name devoted years of service to John and deserve special recognition for the love and care they gave.

A celebration of John’s life is Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Visitation is one hour prior, from 3 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to be made in John’s name to Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia, 3904-B Franklin Rd. Roanoke, VA 24014; or online at https://www.paypal.me/BISSWVA.

