James Thomas Oliver Jr.

James Thomas Oliver Jr, age 62, died peacefully at his home in Dublin, Virginia, on the early morning of July 18, 2018.

Born on September 11, 1955 in Radford, VA, of the late James T. Oliver Sr and Loretta Long Oliver. He is also preceded in death by his brother Aaron David Oliver of Roanoke, VA.

Jim is survived by his wife, Glenda Townsend Oliver of Dublin, VA; his daughter, Beth Renae Oliver of San Diego, CA; granddaughter Renlee Elissiya Oliver of San Diego, CA; step-daughter Shawnda Wheener and husband Michael of Kell, IL; step-son Brent Townsend and wife Emily and their son, Aiden of Dublin, VA; his adopted sister and lifelong friend Marcia Dail; and his brother Kenny Oliver and wife Charlene of Salem, VA and their children, Stephanie Oliver of Roanoke, VA and Robbie Oliver of Salem, VA.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday August 18 at Dublin Christian Church on Dunlap Road. Reverend Richie Goad will officiate.

Funeral arrangements made by Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2018.

