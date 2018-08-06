James Cecil Patterson

James Cecil Patterson, 77, of Ashland, Va., formerly of Pulaski, Va., passed away at his home Aug. 2, 2018 after a long illness.

James was the son of the late Ira Claude Patterson Sr. and Lillian Price Patterson of Pulaski, Va., and was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ira Claude Patterson Jr. and Robert Terry Patterson.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alice Joanne White Patterson; daughters, Karla Patterson King (devoted and special son-in-law, Jim) and Kimberly Paige Patterson; grandchildren, Mitchell Weston King, Carter James King and Lauren Alice Harms; great-granddaughter, Lillian Jessica King; siblings, Linda Patterson Hurley, Samuel D. Patterson (Lois), and Billy Patterson (Sandy) and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who he loved spending time with and each one meant so much to him.

He was a graduate of Pulaski High School, class of 1961 and a graduate of ICS. By trade he was a surveyor with Downing & Associates and retired from Resource International Surveying & Engineers LTD. By nature, Jimmy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He won many tournaments, awards, and trophies with Pro AM Teams. Jimmy enjoyed traveling to various locations with his brothers and nephews to hunt and fish; his favorites were Canada and The Everglades. He loved the outdoors and taught his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to love nature and all of God’s creations. He attended Forest Grove United Methodist Church where a visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m. A private interment will be held for the family in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Forest Grove United Methodist Church, 13384 Ashland Road, Ashland, VA 23005 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be registered atwww.nelsenashland.com.

Written by: Editor on August 6, 2018.

Comments

comments