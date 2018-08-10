Irene Robinson O’Dell

BONNEAU, S.C. — Irene Robinson O’Dell, 83, of Bonneau, S.C., died Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

She was the loving wife of Arlie T. O’Dell II, formerly of Draper, Va., and devoted mother of David O’Dell (Kim) and Robby O’Dell (Kelley), and beloved grandmother of Rebekah, Ryan, Jenna and Robby Jr.

Private family services will be held in Virginia at a later date.

Local family includes sisters-in-Law, Jackie O. Duncan (Roger), Kathy O. Millirons (Cliff), Sarah O. Hawley (John), all of Draper, Va.

If desired, and in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation, in her memory, to a charity of your choice.

