Insurance agents cases continued

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The cases of two Pulaski insurance agents accused of embezzling client premiums were continued Monday in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Cynthia Marie Craft and David Troy Hazelwood operated New River Valley Insurance Associates on Washington Avenue before being indicted for allegedly stealing client premiums, thus leaving clients without coverage they thought they had.

Craft, who faces 24 courts of embezzlement, is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. Hazelwood will return to court Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. He is charged with 41 counts of embezzlement.

Although Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor has declined to discuss details of the cases prior to trial, he has estimated the amount of the alleged embezzlements at about $77,000.

Authorities say the situation came to light when insurance company customers started receiving cancellation notices for policies or discovered they didn’t have coverage they believed to have. The customers contacted Pulaski Police Department, which launched an investigation.

