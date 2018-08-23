Insurance agent faces another charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A former insurance agent charged in Pulaski County of multiple counts of embezzlement also has a drug charge pending in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County General District Court records, a single count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance was certified to a grand jury July 9 against David Troy Hazelwood of Christiansburg.

The charge is a Class 5 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A spokeswoman for Christiansburg Police Department, which made the arrest, said the drug charge stems from pills Hazelwood allegedly had on him when the department arrested him on the Pulaski County warrants Jan. 9. She did not specify what types of pills were found.

Hazelwood is a former insurance agent with New River Valley Insurance Associates on Washington Avenue in Pulaski. The business closed after Hazelwood and Cynthia Marie Craft were indicted for allegedly embezzling customer premiums.

Authorities say the situation came to light when customers started receiving cancellation notices for policies or discovered they didn’t have coverage they thought they had.

Craft is charged with 24 counts of embezzlement and Hazelwood, with 41. Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor has estimated the value of the embezzlements at $77,000.

Trial dates have not yet been set in the drug or embezzlement cases, according to court calendars. Local court dates could be set in October and November, when the defendants are next scheduled to appear in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

