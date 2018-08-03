Indictments returned in road rage case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County grand jury returned four felony indictments against a Pulaski man accused of shooting an arrow at an occupied vehicle in January.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder, maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle, and two counts of child abuse and neglect were returned against Glenn McNeal Grubb, 24, July 9. Indictments are sealed for several weeks after being returned to allow authorities time to arrest the suspects.

Indictments are finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. They are not findings of guilt.

Police allege Grubb, in a fit of road rage, shot an arrow into the body of a motorist’s truck Jan. 2.

Jeffrey Porterfield was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck south on Route 11 in the vicinity of Calfee Park when a gold-colored sedan, allegedly driven by Grubb, fell in behind the truck, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell. Grubb is alleged to have tailgated the truck up Draper’s Mountain and toward Draper on Wysor Road.

When the two-lane road expanded to four lanes, Worrell said, “the driver of the gold sedan threw an object striking the truck.” Police say the investigation revealed an arrow shot from a crossbow was impelled in the truck body.

The child abuse and neglect charges stem from two children being in Grubb’s truck at the time.

Other indictments handed down July 9 include:

