Horton commits to Kent State

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County High School Cougar football player E.J. Horton attended a camp at Kent State University, forcing him to miss the opening day of Cougar football practice. His performance at the camp was enough for Head Coach Sean Lewis to make an offer, which Horton accepted.

Horton made a mark on the Cougar football record books last season with 41 receptions for 827 yards. He also had eight rushes for 22 yards and had 11 touchdowns, one interception and six kickoff returns for 183 yards.

Kent State is a part of the Mid-American Conference, which includes Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Ohio, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Horton will not be the first Cougar to take their talents to the Kent State or the conference. Brandon Hazzard played for Kent State after a very successful time with Pulaski County. Former Cougar Brandon Anderson played for Akron and Charlie Bryant and Ernie Hodge played for Ohio.

