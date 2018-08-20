Gypsy moth control topic of meeting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The gypsy moth is one of the most destructive pests threatening nearby George Washington and Jefferson national forests, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

In fact, repeated defoliation of forests by the moth’s caterpillar form not only damages trees, it can also kill them. Oaks are particularly at risk because their leaves are a favorite of the gypsy moth caterpillar.

That’s why forestry officials are hoping to get area property owners involved in a Forest Service project to monitor the moth’s spread and take measures to control its population.

A meeting to discuss damage in Pulaski, Bland, Giles and Wythe counties is being held Aug. 22, 4:30-7 p.m., to inform citizens where gypsy moths are having the most impact, describe potential treatment options, and provide a chance for discussion.

The meeting is being held at Wytheville Community College, 1000 E. Main St. Additional information is available by calling 540-552-4641.

According to Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia experienced its first defoliation by the gypsy moth in 1984. That year 374 acres were stripped of vegetation by the leaf-eating caterpillar. By 1995, the Commonwealth’s defoliated acres had climbed to 850,000, but then the moth faded away for a few years.

A resurgence of the gypsy moth population since 2000 has officials monitoring its location and fighting its spread.

Treatment options to be discussed at the upcoming meeting include removing dead and dying trees in areas repeatedly defoliated, vegetation thinning and tree harvest to improve forest health in areas susceptible to gypsy moth infestation.

Dan McKeague, district ranger, said he hopes the meeting “will be an opportunity to gather feedback from anyone interested in participating in the development of this proposal.”

