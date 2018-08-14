Governor Northam’s Summer of Baseball tour to make stop at Calfee Park

Governor to visit ballpark, throw out first pitch Saturday vs. Kingsport



PULASKI – Governor Ralph Northam’s Summer of Baseball will continue with a stop at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park on Saturday for the Pulaski Yankees game against the Kingsport Mets. Governor Northam will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game and present an official proclamation dubbing August 18, 2018 as Yankees’ Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are honored to have Governor Northam choose Calfee Park as a stop on his Summer of Baseball tour,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Christina Edney. “The recent growth of the ballpark and Pulaski is spreading across Virginia and people are interested in learning more. Having the Governor here highlights that effort and the hard work our community is putting in to better Pulaski.”

Governor Northam’s appearance at the Yankees’ game is part of the Summer of Baseball, a series of visits to each of the Commonwealth’s nine minor league stadiums to tout the importance of baseball in Virginia communities. The Governor has previously made stops in Richmond, Salem, Lynchburg, Danville, Potomac, Bristol, and Bluefield; after Pulaski, his final visit will be to the Norfolk Tides.

“What I’m trying to do is emphasize the importance of people coming out and mingling, putting politics aside. And this is a really great way of promoting Virginia and promoting tourism,” Governor Northam said in a July 2018 interview with MiLB.com’s Benjamin Hill.

Gates to Saturday’s game open at 5:30pm for a 7pm first pitch. Tickets and promotional information are available at pulaskiyankees.net or by calling (540) 980-1070.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2018.

Comments

comments