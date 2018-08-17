Gomez homers, Yankees top Mets 7-2

By MATT TRUST, Pulaski Yankees

PULASKI – Nelson Gomez recorded his tenth home run of the season with a two-run shot in the second inning, and the Pulaski Yankees topped the Kingsport Mets, 7-2 on Thursday night at Calfee Park.

After Ezequiel Duran reached in the second inning, Nelson Gomez became the first Yankee this season to reach double-digit homers this season. He launched an 0-1 pitch over the right center field fence to open the scoring.

Pulaski starter Pedro Espinola was removed with the bases loaded after tossing 3.1 innings allowing three hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Jhonatan Munoz entered in relief and qualified for the win after going 3.2 scoreless innings allowing only two hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Two of Munoz’ inherited runners in the fourth inning scored to even the game at 2-2. On a ground ball to the left side, Nelson Gomez’ throw to the second base bag hit off of Duran’s glove and into center field allowing two unearned runs to score.

The Yankees answered back in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run single by Juan De Leon to score Duran and Mickey Gasper. Later, Miguel Torres walked on four pitched with the bases loaded to extend Pulaski’s lead to 5-2. Torres replaced Anthony Seigler in the game after Seigler received a foul tip that hit hard off his mask.

In the seventh, Gasper singled in Torres to open the game to 6-2, and De Leon scored on a wild pitch the next inning to round out the scoring. Brett Morales finished the game with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Pulaski Yankees return to the field tomorrow at 7pm for the second of three games against the Kingsport Mets. It’s Military Night sponsored by Eleven West. Past and present members of the military will receive free admission with the presentation of correct identification at the gate. Ticket information is available online at pulaskiyankees.net.

Written by: Editor on August 17, 2018.

