Fundraising continues for Draper park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Citizens have another opportunity Thursday to help fund a picnic shelter and restrooms at Draper Community Park; and they can fill their tummies in the process.

The park committee is holding a Tacos and Hot Fudge Cake fundraiser Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m., at Draper United Methodist Church. After enjoying two tacos — or more — and a soda, participants can top off their meal with a famous piece of Draper Elementary School hot fudge cake. A 50-50 raffle also is planned.

Proceeds from the meal and raffle go towards construction of a picnic shelter and bathrooms at the community park, which is located on the site of the former Draper High/Elementary School.

The school had to be demolished due to damages received when a tornado ripped through parts of Draper in April 2011. Insurance proceeds were used to demolish the school and develop the park; however, there was not enough money left over to construct a shelter and bathrooms.

Thursday’s meal and raffle fundraiser is just one of many held to fund completion of the park.

Another fundraiser involved the selling of engraved leaves and doves to be placed on a memory wall tree inside the shelter, when it is completed. Carol Smith of the park committee said those who purchased leaves and doves will be able to see them at Thursday’s fundraiser.

Those attending the event also are encouraged to bring plastic grocery bags that will be recycled and turned into a park bench.

Those who are unable to attend need not feel left out, though. Smith said monetary donations for the shelter and bathrooms also are “very much appreciated.” For more information on how to donate contact Smith at 540-994-2453 or chsmith@pclibs.org.

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2018.

Comments

comments