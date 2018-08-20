Forget the worst and remember the best

By WILLIAM PAINE

There are times when one wonders how a particular individual ended up in their chosen profession. One need not wonder how Robbie Cecil came to be the Dublin Fire Marshall because he came to his chosen profession honestly. Robbie Cecil’s father, Robert S. (Buzz) Cecil, spent half a century fighting fires and for 35 of those years, he was the Dublin Fire Chief. Chief Buzz Cecil successfully lobbied to get the new Dublin fire station built in 1974, but Robbie Cecil was hanging around the fire house long before that.

“I kind of grew up in the fire service by following him around,” Cecil explained. “I’ve been hanging around the fire house since I was really young. At the old station they had one of those metal roll up doors with a chain on it and I would come to the firehouse with dad and when we got a call that was my job, to raise the door with that chain. Been here ever since.”

Cecil graduated from Dublin High School in 1969 and became a volunteer fireman in 1972. By the mid-70s, Cecil was working as a paid firefighter at the Pulaski Fire Station and also working part time at the Dublin Fire Department. Cecil worked his way through the ranks in both stations and actually became the Fire Chief in Dublin while holding the rank of Captain in the Pulaski Fire Department.

“I’ve worked two jobs most all my life,” Cecil admitted. “I guess you could count my wife Debbie in this for putting up with me doing this for all of this time. When I worked in Pulaski, I worked a 24-hour shift. She worked as a school teacher and we’d pass each other on the highway. I was going home and she was going to work. That went on a lot of years.”

Robbie Cecil served as Dublin’s Fire Chief for 15 years and has been fighting fires, all told, for more than 45 years. He was appointed Fire Marshall in 2015 and today he fills that role and Deputy Fire Chief at the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department. His lengthy experience in the fire service is written all over his forearms, which are scarred with burn marks.

“We used to use leather gloves,” said Cecil. “When you bent your wrists the hot embers would sometimes fall down in there and burn the heck out of you.”

In his time serving as a firefighter of various rank, Cecil has experienced both the mundane and dramatic and sometimes tragic aspects of the job.

“We got cats out of trees,” he said. “An elderly lady even called us to get skunks out of her window well. Sure enough, we found two or three little skunks in the window well of her basement. We stuck a two by six down in there and they walked up that board and went down into the woods.”

On another occasion, Cecil recalls a house fire in the town of Pulaski that was home to the Mathena sisters, who were school teachers in town.

“Fire was coming out of the windows and the doors and two elderly sisters were still in the house,” he said. “I got one sister out and came back in the house to find her sister hiding under the kitchen table. I had to carry her out. It’s just rewarding when you save somebody and you know they would be dead if you didn’t. Several of us have done that before in all these fire departments.”

As is the case in other departments, car crashes make up the lion’s share of calls.

“We have a lot more injuries and people getting killed in the car wrecks than we do in fires but it’s bad to see somebody get burned up or to lose their belongings or lose their house that they worked for all their life.”

In his duties as Dublin Fire Marshall, Cecil makes inspections of businesses and factories to make sure they meet the fire codes.

“We usually help those businesses and industries out a lot by saving a lot on OSHA fines,” he explained. “So if we find safety hazards and correct them, it doesn’t cost them anything. If OSHA comes in, a lot of times they will be fined for that. The businesses usually thank us for making these inspections and we want to keep it local and keep the community safe.”

Educating children about fire safety is also an important part of the job.

“They know stop, drop and roll, how to get out of the house if it’s on fire and how to call 911. We teach them that before they get to elementary school, in preschool.”

Cecil works at the Dublin Fire Station during the day along with fireman Brad Wright. They are the only two paid members of the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department but their duties extend well beyond coming to the rescue of citizens in danger.

“My job here is not just to be Fire Marshall,” he said. “We work on the equipment on the trucks. We work on the trucks themselves. We keep up the tools we use in fire service, chain saws, blowers, fans and everything that’s on the truck. We’re also janitors, plumbers and electricians. If the commode gets broke, we fix it. This is not a glorified job all the time. You do whatever you’ve got to do. We take care of everything in the building that goes wrong. That’s a lot of our job.”

Being a firefighter, one has the unique opportunity to help individuals in their time of greatest need but nobody said it was easy.

“One of the toughest things is getting out of bed when it’s 10 degrees and the wind is blowing 30, 40, 50 mph and it’s snowing outside. You’ve got to leave your warm bed and fight a fire all night. That’s kind of tough and it gets tougher when you get older. Tough is seeing people’s property burn. People losing their homes. Seeing people get hurt in these cars out here, we can get them out and everything but sometimes they’re hurt pretty bad and it’s tough seeing that. It’s tough. But, you know, that’s what we do.”

Cecil toured this Southwest Times reporter around the Dublin Fire Station with great pride. The 38 members of the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department evidently have access to the best gear available both for fighting fires and for freeing people from their mangled vehicles.

“I enjoy my job here,” Cecil said. “I like being a fireman. I’ve always liked doing what I do. If it’s mechanical or working on something or going out on a fire. You know, whatever you have to do. I’ve enjoyed my career. Some of it’s bad. Seeing people get hurt, killed. All you can do is try to forget the worst and remember the best.”

