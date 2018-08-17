First Dublin-made Volvo truck back home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It rolled off the assembly line 36 years ago and has seen thousands of miles of countryside since then. Now, the first Volvo truck model manufactured at the Dublin assembly plant is back home.

The Wilson Family, founders of Wilson Trucking Corp. in Fishersville, recently donated the 1982 Volvo F7 to Volvo Trucks North America. The truck will reside in the company’s year-old customer center, adjacent to its test track.

Wilson Trucking Corporation has a long history with Volvo, having purchased the first F86 sold in America in the 1970s, having the distinction of buying the first Dublin-made truck in 1982, and the first VN model truck in 1996.

This history with Volvo earned Wilson Trucking the distinction of taking delivery of the 500,000th U.S.-built Volvo truck in Dublin in 2011. “It’s easy to retain top quality drivers when they have a top quality truck to drive,” Wilson Trucking Chairman Chuck Wilson said after receiving the keys to a new Volvo VNL 300 in a special ceremony in 2011.

The F7 still sports a dash-mounted plaque installed during production, which commemorates it as the first U.S.-built Volvo truck.

Founded in 1926 by C.G. “Boss” Wilson, Wilson Trucking operated more than 740 trucks and 1,500 trailers from 35 terminals throughout the Southeast before apparently being sold to Central Freight Lines earlier this year, according to media reports.

