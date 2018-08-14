Earnest “Buddy” Lee Owens

June 3, 1943 – August 11, 2018

Earnest “Buddy” Lee Owens, Sr., 75, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018 at his home in Radford. Buddy worked for Whitt & Akers Garage for over 40 years and attended Cornersview Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; David and Dorothy Owens; brothers, Eldon and Richard Owens; and a sister, Margaret Viers.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Margaret “Peggy” Owens; a son, Butch Owens; daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and William Price, and Tami and Matt Dean; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Price, Tiffani Price, Addison Dean and Dustin Bell; great-grandchildren, Mason, Max, Maddox, and Ashton; brothers and their spouses, Freddie and Diana Owens, and Ricky and Doris Owens; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Tommy Weaver; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to specially thank the Blue Ridge Cancer Center, Carilion Hospice, and those who have called, prayed and came to visit.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Rev. Frankie Graham officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.

The Owens family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

