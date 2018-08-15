Early closure

David Gravely/SWT

Magic Mart in Pulaski officially shut its doors Tuesday, several weeks ahead of the Sept. 1 date its manager anticipated in early July. That’s when Ammar’s Inc., owner of the Magic Mart chain, announced all of the discount stores would be closed due to difficult economic conditions. About 15 employees lost their jobs. Ammars Inc. has been in business 97 years. All Magic Mart locations should be closed by Nov.1, Ammar’s Inc. president K.A. Ammar III said earlier this summer. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Written by: Editor on August 15, 2018.

Comments

comments