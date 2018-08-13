Dublin clinic adding family dental service

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Dental issues often go unattended for those who are low income or don’t have dental insurance.

Virginia Health Care Foundation Board of Trustees is hoping to change that in Pulaski County and Radford City by awarding a $238,473 grant to Community Health Center of the New River Valley (CHC) on Ruebush Road in Dublin.

The funds will allow the clinic to make renovations and purchase equipment to create four operatory dental offices. The clinic already provides primary and behavioral health care for patients of all ages.

The dental clinic, which will be in an adjacent facility connected to the current clinic, will allow CHC to “address the severe shortage of local and affordable, or low-cost, oral health services for Pulaski County and Radford City residents,” states a CHC media release.

The clinic already has facilities in Christiansburg and Pearisburg that offer dental services. Prices at the Pulaski County clinic will be the same as at those two facilities, according to CHC. A discount fee program will be applied for those who qualify.

A dental hygienist and two dental assistants will staff the dental facility. Services offered include oral exams, cleanings, x-rays, extractions and fillings. More advanced services are performed at the Christiansburg and Pearisburg clinics.

CHC hopes to start offering dental services at the Dublin clinic in early November.

Written by: Editor on August 13, 2018.

Comments

comments