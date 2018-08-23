Drugs, guns, cash nabbed at Fancy Gap inn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

FANCY GAP — A raid on a Fancy Gap hotel room earlier this month sent two Alabama men to jail and resulted in the seizure of drugs, three firearms and over $14,000 in cash, authorities say.

Carroll County Sheriff B.J. Gardner says a search warrant was obtained for a room at Country View Inn after an investigation allegedly determined armed men inside the room were selling methamphetamine. After announcing their presence, he said, officers entered the room and found one man holding a handgun.

The man dropped the weapon and ran into an adjacent room when a device to distract the suspects was deployed, according to Gardner. A second man also attempted to flee the scene, but both men were apprehended.

The men are identified as Jakeithian Rasha Menefee, 24, and Christopher Lamont Mathews, 33, both of Phoenix, Ala. Both men are being held without bond on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearms while in possession of drugs. Mathews also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

More than 150 grams of methamphetamine was seized from the room, along with two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, a short barrel shotgun and the cash, Gardner says.

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2018.

Comments

comments