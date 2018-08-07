Drug sale draws mandatory sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The decision to sell a little over half a gram of cocaine to a police informant earned a Pulaski man a mandatory 10-year prison sentence Monday.

Shawn Edmond Johnson, 45, appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine, third or subsequent offense; possession of cocaine with prior offenses; possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.

However, it only took one of those charges to send him to prison for a decade.

