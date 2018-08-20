DHS 60th Reunion

Attending the recent 60th Reunion of Dublin High School’s Class of 1958 were, front row, from left, teacher Margaret Lilly Welsh, Lillie Lyons Thomas, Alma Wheeling Cochran, David Robertson, Barbara Dulaney Rotenberry, Shirley Solomon Harless, Treva Rice Wade, Jimmy Linkous, Gaynelle Covey Spangler, Harold Allison; second row, Norma Boone Belcher, Alecia Apperson Stanley, Jean Dunford Keating, Clara Saul Neishell, Mary Tickle Sisson, Geneva Lawson McKinney, Wilmina Cullip Alexander; third row, Donald Hodge, Patsy Lilly Caldwell, Barbara Barr Arnett, Jack Compton, Warren Morris, Charles Leonard, Arlen Doss, Ted Anderson; fourth row, teacher Eddie Crews, Arnold Davis, Bill Belcher, John Edwards, Harold Ward, Donnie Bain, Kenneth Alexander and Dalford Phillips.

Written by: Editor on August 20, 2018.

