Dellarhea Wampler Morris

Dellarhea Wampler Morris, 87, of Pulaski, Va., died at home Aug. 13, 2018.

She was born June 21, 1931. She received her LPN certificate from NRCC in 1981 and retired from Pulaski Community Hospital. She was a member of Thornspring United Methodist Church. She joined the church in 1955 and held many positions including president of the United Methodist Women’s group for 14 years. She was known for her wonderful hugs, which she shared generously.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Calvin Worley and Ollie Dorcas Wampler; husband, Joe R. Morris; daughter, Bonnie Jo Simmons, and brothers-in-law, Wilson Newman and Charles Waller.

She is survived by her son Danny (Betty) Morris; daughter, Phyllis (Dewayne) Anderson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lizzie Jane Newman, Ella Mae (Lonnie) Greene, Paige Waller, Hallie (Billy) Chinault, and Rebecca (Larry) Thornton; grandchildren; Megan, Benjamin and Josh Simmons, BJ (Stephanie) Morris, Ryan (Kayla) Anderson and Cortney (Andy) Wren; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Jeb and Joel Simmons, Coral Anderson and AJ Wren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Mary Lou Morris, and special friend of the family, Carol Donnelly of New Jersey.

She is also survived by her extended loving and caring caregiver family, Pam, Valerie, Kim, Kimberly, Michelle, Megan, Courtney, Patsy, Shawna, Wendy, Elaine, Gloria, Tammy, Krystal, Cindy, Gayle, Crystal, Diana, JoAnn, Judy, Kathy, and all the other caregivers who were there throughout the past three years. The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during the last several weeks.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Thornspring United Methodist Church in Pulaski County, with the Rev. Teresa Tolbert officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

