County native signing book at library

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County native Jean Neff Guthrie is signing copies of her award-winning first book, “Mystical Aria: Seeking the Gallion Queen,” Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pulaski Library.

A 1982 Pulaski County High School graduate, Guthrie won the 2017 Literary Classics tween fantasy gold award for the book she is signing 10 a.m. to noon next Saturday. She also plans to read excerpts from her sequel, “Mystical Aria: Starship Diary,” which is scheduled for release on Amazon in September.

The series of books focuses on Aria Vanir, a 12-year-old psychic from Virginia Beach. In the first book, Aria connects with the Gallions, an alien race whose Queen, Nashata, leads a mission to make peaceful first contact with Aria.

When the Gallions beam Aria, her sister, and her best friend onboard their spaceship, Aria’s mother launches a mission to save her daughters. However, all are unaware the girl’s Navy Seal father has been sent by the military to capture the Gallions or destroy their ship.

Guthrie was reared on a farm in Dublin. Her mother, Barbara, and brother, Joe, still reside in Pulaski County. Her sister, Ellen lives in Chantilly, in Northern Virginia.

After graduating as salutatorian of her high school class, Guthrie received a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from Virginia Tech and master’s degree in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Since then she has worked in the fields of public relations, lobbying, communications and marketing firm, information technology and project management.

She now lives in Smyrna, Ga., writing sequels to the Mystical Aria series and consulting on IT program management.

