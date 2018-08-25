Cougars fall in disappointing 1-point loss

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

ROANOKE – There were flashes of success and glimpses of good things to come, but mistakes and a solid Northside Viking squad were too much to overcome Friday as the Cougar football team dropped a 29-28 decision in their season opener.

“We’ll put this one on me,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James said after the game. “We made some mistakes but those were on me. We’ll correct them and get back to work Monday. We did some good things tonight that we can build on, we just need to clean it all up.”

Northside struck first on a 35-yard run by Jalen Jackson. The extra point put the Vikings up 7-0. The Cougars answered right away with a drive the ended on a two-yard run by quarterback Kade Akers. The PAT was blocked, leaving Northside up 7-6.

Pulaski County took their first lead of the game with 6:36 remaining in the first half. Akers took the ball in from five yards out for his second scoring run of the game. A two-point attempt failed, leaving the Cougars up 12-7. The Vikings regained that lead with 2:25 remaining in the half when Christian Fisher caught a seven-yard pass from Jackson. The PAT put Northside up 15-12.

Credit Pulaski County with a show of heart to close out the first half. A combination of solid running and passing moved the ball down the field quickly. Ryan Castle connected for a 37-yard field goal as time expired to tie the game at 15-15.

The Cougars stopped Northside on their opening drive of the third quarter when Cody Gibbs caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Akers. Castle was good for the PAT, putting Pulaski County up 22-15 with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter.

A long drive by the Vikings tied the game up again when Princeton Hall dove into the end zone from two yards out. The PAT made the score 22-22. The Cougars began to move the ball on their next drive with hard running by sophomore Jakari Finley. Junior Gage Mannon finally broke a long run, rambling 41 yards for the score. The PAT was, unfortunately for the Cougars, again blocked, leaving the Cougars up six, 28-22.

The final score of the game came after a bobbled snap on a punt attempt gave Northside the ball inside the Cougar 10-yard line. Fisher dove across the goal line from one yard out to tie the game at 28. The PAT gave the Vikings the 29-28 lead. Their defense was able to hold the Cougars to seal the win.

Each team finished the game with 18 first downs. The Cougars ran the ball 42 times for 158 yards. Northside gained 306 yards on 45 carries. The Cougars completed 11-of-18 passes for 175 yards. The Vikings were 5-of-11 with two interceptions for 76 yards. The Cougars had 333 total yards of offense and the Vikings had 382.

James Jackson and Austin Gallimore each recorded an interception. Jackson also recovered a Northside fumble to end a drive. Finley led the Cougar rushing attack with 21 carries for 89 yards. Mannon carried eight times for 56 yards. Akers ran 11 times for 32 yards and E.J. Horton ran once for a loss of three yards.

Akers completed five of his passes to Horton for 116 yards. Gallimore caught one for 10 yards. Logan Burchett caught three for 27 yards and Gibbs caught one for 24 yards. Jackson caught one pass for a loss of two yards.

The Cougars will travel back to Roanoke Friday for a matchup with William Fleming. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2018.

Comments

comments