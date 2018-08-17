Cougar golfers earn win at Thorn Spring

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County High School Cougar golf team earned a win Wednesday in a three-way matchup with Galax and Carroll County at Thorn Spring Golf Course.

The Cougars finished the day with a combined score of 170. Jason Hall took top honors for Pulaski County with a 40 on the nine hole par 36 course. Barry Buckner Jr. and Riley Moore each finished with a 43. Jake Mitchell ended the day at 44 and Austin Crabtree finished with a 47. Bay Moore ended with a 54.

Galax High School finished second with a score of 172. Jed Diamond took top honors for the day with his score of 39. Hunter Bowers finished at 40. Alex Brannock ended with a 46 and Coleman Morgan finished at 47.

Carroll County finished third in the match with a score of 188. Josh Coleman had the top score for the Cavaliers with a 43. Austin Beamer ended his day at 46. Will Dalton finished with a 48. Trenton Burnette had a 51. Jayden Johnson ended the day at 54 and Hill Harrison finished at 58.

The Cougars will be back in action Monday, Aug. 20, when they travel to Roanoke Country Club to face Salem, Patrick Henry, Blacksburg, Cave Spring and Hidden Valley. Match time is set to begin at 1 p.m.

