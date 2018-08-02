Cougar golfers competitive in first match

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County High School Cougar golf team hosted a River Ridge District golf match at Thorn Spring Golf Course Tuesday, bringing in Blacksburg, Hidden Valley, Salem, Christiansburg and Patrick Henry to town for the day.

The course at Thorn Spring Golf Course is a Par 72 covering 6,169 yards.

Blacksburg took the top team honors of the day, finishing with a combined team score of 309. Hidden Valley placed second with a score of 317. The Cougars took third place with a 345 effort. Salem finished fourth at 350, followed by Christiansburg at 364 and Patrick Henry at 396.

Junior Jason Hall led the way for the Cougars with an 81. Senior Barry Buckner Jr. ended the day with an 82. Senior Austin Crabtree scored an 86, followed by junior Riley Moore at 96, freshman Anderson Moore at 108 and freshman Campbell Moore at 119.

The top score of the day was a tie between R. Funderburke and J. Dudley, both of Hidden Valley High School, with a score of 71.

The Cougars will be back in action Monday, Aug. 13, when they travel to Auburn Hills Golf Club in Riner to compete against Cave Spring, Patrick Henry, Hidden Valley and Christiansburg. Match time is set for 1 p.m.

