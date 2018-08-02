Computer work closing DMV Saturday

Staff Report

If you have business with Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and you’re putting off a visit until Saturday, you’ll need to rethink those plans.

All DMV customer service centers will be closed Saturday while Virginia Information Technology Agency (VITA) moves the state’s mainframe computer services to a new location. Since the department’s computer system is impacted, customers also will not be able to conduct business online at dmvNOW.com.

Web services will be restored as soon as the move has been completed.

Mainframe computers typically are used by large organizations to operate “mission-critical” application that process high volumes of data, according to VITA.

