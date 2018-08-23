Colonel’s wife creates aviation scholarship

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Persons interested in becoming a career pilot now have access to a new scholarship to help make their dreams come true.

Ann Graham, wife of late Fairlawn native Col. James L. Graham Jr., created the $12,000 scholarship to help others achieve the dream her husband finally realized before his death from cancer in 2017.

Local friend Carol Smith says “Jim,” 75, of Fairfax Station, grew up on Pulaski Avenue in Fairlawn. A 1960 graduate of Dublin High School, he served as chairman of the school’s All-Class Reunion held in 2007.

The “Col. James L. Graham Jr. Memorial Aviation Scholarship” will be awarded for the first time this year. The goal is to award it to a person with the same passion for flight as Graham, and the ambition to achieve flight certification and pursue a career in aviation.

Scholarship funds will be paid in the recipient’s name directly to a recognized flight school or institution. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. Announcement of the winner will be in early December.

For information on how to apply, visit https://www.thevaba.org/scholarship.

An Air Force veteran, Graham served in the military for over 20 years before retiring in 1988. Graham never succeeded in becoming a pilot during his years with the Air Force, or during a 20-year career as a consultant. However, in the late 1990s his longtime dream was realized and he joined two friends in ownership of a Tecnam Sierra Light Sport aircraft.

