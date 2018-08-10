Citizen grateful for fans’ quick action

Dear Editor,

THANK YOU! THANK YOU! To everyone who rushed to my aid last Thursday night. My family and I were enjoying a Pulaski Yankees baseball game until I was hit by an errant foul ball that came to rest in my mouth after removing my front two teeth. Before I could breathe I was surrounded by people who knew what to do. When the Yankees Manny Ozoa took over I knew I was in good hands. The entire Yankees organization has been wonderful to us. After receiving all of the care I could receive at Calfee Park Erin and Kevin from Regional Emergency Medical Services continued to treat me and transported me to Pulaski LewisGale Hospital. My wife, Ruth Ann, and I appreciate the care we received from the time I was hit until we finally left the hospital at 5:30 Friday morning. By the way, Jordan Scott is not only a great baseball player, he is a class human being! It was not his fault the ball he hit went foul but he showed real class in expressing his regrets and the promise of prayers. I spent the first 65 years of my life in the Carolinas but it surely does feel good to be spending my later years in Pulaski County, VA!

Olin M. Whitener, Jr.

Ruth Ann S. Whitener

Dublin

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2018.

