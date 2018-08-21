Chemical spill keeps students inside

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Less than a week after returning to school Critzer Elementary students have already dealt with an incident that confined them to the building.

Staff and students at the school were advised Monday morning to remain indoors as a precautionary measure due to a hydrogen peroxide leak from a chemical storage tank at a town sewer pump station off Warden Springs Road.

The entrance to Critzer’s parking lot is near the beginning of Warden Springs Road. Town Manager Shawn Utt said the pump station is a couple hundred yards from the end of the road, in a field behind James Hardie and the school, but probably closer to James Hardie.

According to a town press release, Pulaski County Emergency Dispatch Center was alerted of the chemical spill just before 8:30 a.m. First responders determined about 50 to 200 gallons of hydrogen peroxide leaked from the storage tank while a third-party contractor was filling it.

The release indicates there was no immediate threat to school children, staff or residents of the area. Since the spill was “fully contained,” officials say there is no evidence, at present, of contamination to groundwater or nearby streams, which includes Thorne Springs Branch.

State officials were notified of the spill, according to the town. A hazardous materials team from the state was dispatched to assist with cleanup — expected to take several hours.

Warden Springs Road was closed to prevent access to the site until it was cleaned. A Southwest Times staff member reported a chemical smell in the air.

Responding to the scene was Pulaski, Newbern and Draper fire departments, REMSI medics Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

According to hazardous substance fact sheets, hydrogen peroxide is commonly used in water and sewage treatment for its oxidizing and bleaching qualities. It can be toxic to the body when inhaled or ingested in large quantities and can cause burns on the skin.

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2018.

Comments

comments