Charles Alexander Campbell Jr.

Charles Alexander Campbell Jr., of Fairlawn, Va., passed away at the age of 83 Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mabel Campbell; his brother, Jimmy Campbell, and his great-granddaughter, Zoe Grace Hughett.

It is said that our lives can be summed up in the dash between birth and death. Charles made the most of his dash. Son, brother, husband, dad, Bopie, employee, leader, fireman, serviceman, handyman, fisherman, caregiver, protector, memory maker, beach lover, Hokie, deacon, friend, Christian, prayer warrior … and so much more. There was no doubt of his priorities to those who knew him. He loved his family and his Lord passionately. For you see, he felt it did no good to talk to people about Christ if they couldn’t see it in the way he lived his life.

So until we see him again we will carry on his legacy here on earth. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Kitty. They shared a special love that was so rare. Also, his children, Ed Campbell and Susan and Mark Rooney of Fairlawn, Va.; his grandchildren, Brandon and Tiffany Hughett of Dublin, Va., Jeremy and Heather Rooney of Max Meadows, Va., and Ashley and Micah Showalter of Max Meadows, Va.; his great-grandchildren, Brayden and Ella Hughett and Lane and Aiden Rooney; his sister-in-law, June Bruce of Rural Hall, Va., and nephews Tony and Randy Bruce and their families.

In Charles’ memory and in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Fairlawn Baptist Church Building and Grounds Fund or Fairlawn Fire Department.

We thank everyone so much for their expressions of love, the sharing of memories, visits, food and prayers. Visitation with family is Sunday, Aug. 5, at 1 p.m., at Fairlawn Baptist Church, followed by a celebration of Charles’ life at 2 p.m. by his pastor, the Rev. Greg Harrell.

Written by: Editor on August 2, 2018.

Comments

comments