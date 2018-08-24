Charge filed in three-vehicle crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Hiwassee man was charged in a three-vehicle wreck on Cleburne Boulevard Wednesday.

Charles Bennett Jr. was charged with following too close in the 1:30 p.m. wreck, south in front of Bojangles, according to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Danny Johnson.

The wreck occurred when a 1998 Buick Regal driven by Andre Eaves of Pulaski stopped in the southbound lane, waiting to turn into Bojangles. Johnson said Bennett’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck the rear of the Buick, shoving it into a 2007 Volvo tractor-trailer that was in the northbound lane.

The collision tore the rear axle off the Volvo, driven by Roy Hamblin of Dublin, and caused Bennett’s pickup truck to overturn down an embankment on the west side of the road.

Johnson said no life-threatening injuries were reported, which was fortunate considering the extent of the damage.

None of the men had passengers in their vehicles.

