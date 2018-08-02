Carroll residents charged in mall fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHEVILLE — Three Carroll County residents were arrested Tuesday in connection with an April fire that damaged Fort Chiswell Outlet Mall.

Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for Wytheville Field Office of Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, identified the suspects as Breanna F. Hodge, 18, of Galax; Anthony J. Sawyers, 26, of Woodlawn, and Logan S. Parks, 18, of Galax.

Each suspect is charged with one count of arson of a public building. The charges stem from a joint investigation by State Police and Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Officials said the mall was vacant April 6 when the approximately 6 a.m. fire destroyed one of the larger buildings that make up the complex. No details are being released on how the fire was started or what the motive might be.

The facility was constructed in 1989 and retail outlet stores filled the complex for many years. However, it has been little used over the past decade and has stood vacant for several years.

Geller said the investigation determined no injuries were associated with the fire.

All three suspects were being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail Wednesday morning.

Written by: Editor on August 2, 2018.

Comments

comments