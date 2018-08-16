Byrd presented VAPDC President’s Award

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Kevin Byrd, executive director of New River Valley Regional Commission, which serves Pulaski County, recently was presented with Virginia Association of Planning District Commission’s President’s Award.

“Kevin has made outstanding contributions to VAPDC,” said VAPDC president Robert K. Coiner. “He has kept VAPDC in strong financial shape since 2011. Most recently, Kevin led the association through a strategic assessment with NADO (National Association of Development Organizations) and the hiring of VAPDC’s first executive director.”

The President’s Award recognizes individuals directly involved in and significantly contributing to VAPDC activities and promoting regional planning.

Byrd joined NRVRC as a regional planner and was appointed at executive director three years later. He also has experience in community development at the town, county and regional levels, as well as the private sector.

In addition to serving as VAPDC’s secretary/treasurer, Byrd also is second vice president of NADO and a past president of ‘Round the Mountain, Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network.

