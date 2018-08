Brothers honored

Courtesy photo

Two brothers were recognized and honored at a recent stated communication of Snowville Lodge 159 A.F. & A.M. Brother W. Harrison Long, left, was honored as the oldest active member, at the age of 91. Brother Christopher K. Childress, right, is the newest member. He was raised a Master Mason Aug. 6. Also pictured is Worshipful Thomas F. Hamiton, lodge master.

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2018.

Comments

comments