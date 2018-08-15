Bonnie Jean Millirons

Bonnie Jean Millirons, age 87, of the Shiloh Community in Pulaski County, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at Heritage Hall, Rich Creek, Va.

Born Nov. 12, 1930, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Kelly Hundley and Willie May Andrews. Her husband of 66 years, David Herbert Millirons, and several brothers and sisters also preceded her in death.

She is survived by sons, David Dean Millirons and wife, Linda, of Martinsburg, W.Va., Charles Kevin Millirons and wife, Kathy, of Pulaski, Va.; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; special friend, Phyllis Gallimore – a very special thanks for your support and loving care of Mrs. Millirons.

Visitation is Friday, Aug. 17, 1-2 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

Arrangements by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

