Boards discuss state of school system

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County School Board held a joint meeting Wednesday night to discuss the state of the county school system.

A report on the new Pulaski County Middle School indicated that the grading work on the campus is on schedule and should be completed by early September. The contract for the building construction will be awarded by the end of September. Construction is scheduled to proceed by early November when the foundation will be put into place. Over the winter builders should be erecting the steel frame of the new school and construction is expected to be finished by the Fall of 2020.

Pulaski County Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Business Operations, Chris Stafford, began his report by saying, “This is one of the most productive budget session we’ve ever had at Pulaski County Schools.”

Stafford went on to say that the General Assembly increased the money it gives to the Pulaski School System by $591,503 and the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors approved an additional $223,000 in funding for county schools. According to Stafford, a decrease in employer Virginia Retirement System contributions along with cost cutting measures meant a total of $1,141,380 were added to this year’s school budget.

This revenue increase allowed the school system to meet several goals that the school board wanted to accomplish, which were listed in order of priority. The first priority, a pay increase for all teachers, was met at the cost of approximately one quarter million dollars in salary increases. Priority two and three were met by boosting salaries of school support staff as well as paraprofessionals, school nurses and speech and hearing teachers.

Priority four costs $146,610 and involved placing a wireless infrastructure at Pulaski County High School to enable the one-to-one initiative, which aims to give every student access to their own school computer. Priority five is likely related to priority four as it increased contracts for Instructional Technology Resource teachers for a cost of about $20,000.

Priority six, costing $123,000, will provide chrome book laptop computers to all teachers at PCHS and provides a local funding match for a program that provides students with their own laptops. This is part of an initiative that will eventually give all teachers in the county use of their own Chrome Book computers for school related work. All Pulaski County High School Teachers should begin receiving their chrome books by this September. The next year teachers in other schools in the county will receive computers for school use and by the third year of the program all Pulaski County teachers will have received theirs.

There is a similar plan in place for Pulaski County students. Beginning next semester, the freshman class at Pulaski County High School will start receiving their Chrome Books and as time passes, all county high school students will be given computers to use for their school work.

Priority eight added five paid additional training days for all special education teachers at a cost of almost $60,000.

Only two of the school board’s nine priorities were not met this year, namely, priority seven, adding Promethean boards in all classrooms in the county and priority nine, adding a Student Services Coordinator position. The school system did restructure an existing school social worker position to handle Student Service Coordinator duties.

August 24, 2018.

