Board, bank trying to ‘Pack the Bus’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

For those with limited incomes, sending children back to school can be a trying and expensive time.

That’s why First Bank and Trust Co. and Pulaski County School Board are joining forces to help relieve the burden on these families. The bank and board are holding a “Pack the Bus” campaign, seeking donations of school supplies that will be distributed to children in need of assistance when schools reopen later this month.

A county school bus to be packed with supplies is parked in front of the bank’s Fairlawn office, 7305 Peppers Ferry Blvd., through Aug 10. Citizens are urged to purchase items on the below list and deliver them to the bank 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Sponsors say no donation is too small. Items needed include:

• Loose-leaf paper

• No. 2 pencils

• Crayons

• Colored pencils

• Blue, black and red ink pens

• Composition books

• Notebooks

• Scissors

• Rulers;

• Glue sticks

• Pencil pouches

• Tissues

• Hand sanitizer.

Written by: Editor on August 3, 2018.

