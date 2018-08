Bland drug suspect in police custody

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man wanted by Bland County authorities in connection with multiple charges, including drugs found in his residence, is in custody.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, David Todd Ray of Bastian was arrested Thursday. A Bland County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Ray was arrested in Bland County. He is being held without bond.

August 6, 2018.

