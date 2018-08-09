Beach music closes out concert series

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Even if there’s no sand, it’ll seem like the beach in Jackson Park Friday night as The Castaways close out this year’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series with their award-winning beach music.

Members of Carolina Beach Music Awards Hall of Fame, the band takes to the stage at 6 p.m. But you may want to arrive earlier for dinner. Food and adult beverage vendors begin selling at 5:30 p.m.

This high-energy band got its start in Durham, N.C. in 1961 and is well-known throughout the South for its unique blend of beach, soul and rock and roll. But having over 50 years of experience in the beach music industry doesn’t mean there won’t be current songs and a fun party atmosphere for all ages.

The Castaways offer a full sound, including live horns and versatile vocals. In addition to beach tunes, don’t be surprised to hear some current country, Top 40 and southern rock, as well.

Early weather forecasts call for partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s, so it may have a beach feel as well. Bring you blankets, lawn chairs and dancing shoes. The music plays until 10 p.m.

Admission is free, courtesy of Pulaski and Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

