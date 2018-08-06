Basketball brings educator back home

By WILLIAM PAINE

This past Spring, Mark Hanks, Pulaski County High School’s Career Technical Education Administrator (CTE) and Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy director, retired after 34 years in the public school system. Hanks held this post from 2016 to 2018 and was responsible for a substantial amount of administrative duties including overseeing 15 CTE programs and supervising its 30 staff members. Hanks also helped develop the curriculum for these courses and gained the Virginia Department of Education’s approval for adding five new courses to the CTE school. In addition, Hanks managed to write and receive grants to start a Robotics team for the Governor’s Cyber Security camp, collaborated with New River Community College to offer duel credits in five programs and developed and administered a budget for these programs.

From 2009 to 2013 Hanks served as Pulaski County High School’s Assistant Principal, where helped design the curriculum of the math, social studies, foreign language and fine arts classes, as well as handling any student behavioral issues along the way.

Despite having a mother who was an educator and a father who ended his career being an educator, getting involved in the school system wasn’t something he considered early on. “That wasn’t my plan,” confided.

The Hanks family moved to Pulaski from Covington, Kentucky in 1964, specifically because the family patriarch, Carl Hanks, was hired to raise money to build a new YMCA in the area. As a youth, Mark Hanks attended Northwood Elementary School, which is the current site of the Governor’s School where, until recently, he served as STEM Director. In 1971, the new YMCA opened and this suited Mark Hanks fine, since his dad was director, he could play basketball anytime he chose, and he chose to, quite frequently. “I always loved basketball and that probably had a lot to do with dad being involved with the YMCA,” Hanks admitted. “I loved sports. Dad was a baseball player so I loved baseball too. I played football a little too but in late September when the wind started blowing…that wasn’t me.”

Hanks claims that he was never an excellent basketball player but he was good enough to play at Emory and Henry College, where he attended university. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do so I played basketball and majored in economics.” He graduated from Emory and Henry in 1983 and was accepted to a few colleges offering MBA degrees but at this point, Hanks had lost interest in this pursuit. His new plan involved going to Springfield College, where his father graduated after serving in Korea. Springfield, Massachusetts is both the birthplace of the YMCA and of the sport of basketball but the high cost of tuition brought the Pulaski County High School graduate back to his alma mater, where he secured a job as a substitute teacher.

“I started helping the basketball team out here,” Hanks explained. “Coach Wiley was my high school coach and that was the best team ever at the high school because we had two of the top scorers ever to go through the school on the same team, Todd Hopkins and Michael Porter. We went to the state championship that year and I was hooked. I mean, I loved it.”

To this day, Hanks watches videos of that first team he helped to coach. At the end of that season, Hanks received an unexpected phone call. “Coach Wiley calls me at work and says, ‘You’ve got an interview at Christiansburg High School. I told him that ‘I have not applied over there coach.’ He said, ‘that’s why I’m calling you, you’ve got to have your application in by 4 o’clock.’ So coach Wiley got me that job. I was at Christiansburg High School in ’84/’85 teaching and coaching basketball and track.”

During this time, Hanks was taking advanced math courses at Radford. After only a year of working at Christiansburg, a permanent teaching position opened at PCHS, where he taught algebra and math and took on the role assistant varsity basketball coach. He also met a pretty student teacher named Pam, who eventually became his wife. The plan was for Pam to get a job teaching at PCHS but instead, she secured a teaching position in Franklin County. For a period of time, the couple lived in Salem and commuted to work at their respective high schools.

For years Mark Hanks had wanted to be a head basketball coach and after four years at PCHS, the opportunity finally came, at Liberty High School in Bedford County. Hanks was hired to be the head basketball coach and to teach math. “I was there a year or two and I was at basketball camp and it turns out that the superintendent’s son was one of my players,” said Hanks. “Dr. Kent, the superintendent, was just watching one of the games and then I noticed that he was standing right next to me. About two minutes later he said, ‘By the way, you’re teaching AP calculus’ and my mouth falls open because at the time, I was teaching some Algebra I but nothing like AP Calculus. He said, ‘You can do it, can’t you?’ What do you tell him? So, I said sure I can do it!”

It was at Liberty High School that Hanks found his greatest success as a coach. Between 1989 and 1999, with Hanks as head coach, the Liberty High School basketball team won two AA state championships, with four appearances in the final four. His coaching success won him the Virginia state coach of the year award on three separate occasions and he was inducted into the Liberty High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. “I loved it,” said Hanks. “We got to the state tournament’s final four for four straight years. We won it two years, should have won it three but we could have lost one of the other ones, so you can’t regret.”

After ten years of teaching and coaching at Liberty High School, the opportunity to be an assistant coach at Virginia MIlitary Institute came up and Hanks took it. Hanks had always planned to be a college basketball coach but leaving Liberty High School was tough. “We loved it there, we had a dream house. We loved our church. Everything about it. But I would have always regretted it, if I had not tried coaching in college.”

Hanks became an assistant basketball coach at VMI and was not required to teach any other classes. He enjoyed coaching at the college level but in the third year of his tenure his duties became more and more centered on recruiting. “it’s tough to recruit there. We would recruits kids for months at a time and finally they would say, ‘Coach I love you, I love the other assistants, I love the other players but I can’t go to a military school’ and I thought, I wish you would have told me this five months ago! So that was part of the frustration but really I didn’t think it was going to be conducive to raising a family. I was gone for all kinds of time.”

Recruiting, entailed shuttling new basketball prospects back and forth from far flung locations, which caused Hanks to be away from his family for extended periods of time. “I just remember my son Gavin, who is now a senior at UVA, kicking me and saying, ‘Daddy all this coaching is getting in the way of our family.’ That was a four year old telling me that!”

About this time a position opened up at PCHS and though he had never planned on returning to Pulaski County, the couple moved here and bought a house on the same street as Hanks’ parents. “I coached for 7 years at Pulaski County High School and out of the seven, probably three of those years we could have gone on to the state tournament,” said Hanks. “We got to the regionals some but we never got to state. I would have liked to take my Alma Mater and done there what I did at Liberty and I wanted to do that badly.”

Seven years in, Hanks was hired as Athletic Director at PCHS and he gave up his coaching position. Two years later, he agreed to try being the head basketball coach while maintaining his position as Athletic Director. In 2013, Hanks was again promoted, this time to the Assistant Principle’s position. “It was one thing to be a teacher and a coach but now I was the principal and they just looked at me differently. They never looked at me as coach, it was always the assistant principal. That’s why I enjoyed teaching so much because it wasn’t just the basketball players, I had relationships with all of the students.”

As mentioned earlier, in 2016, Hanks was promoted again to CTE Administrator in his final two years working in the Pulaski County school system. He seems satisfied with his career trajectory and living circumstance.

“Being here is great,” Hanks enthused. “My brother lives right up there and his three kids went to the high school and we go to the same church we grew up in. My son Keaton was elected Most Valuable Cougar some years ago. It’s been really cool. I don’t think things happen by chance. I’m a person of faith, so I know there’s a reason why my four year old son kicked me in the shin all those years ago. I don’t believe in happenstance. All that stuff happened at the same time and put me here. It’s opened up so many doors for us. I’ve got a friend who lives outside of Raleigh. You could go out to eat every night of the year there and not eat at the same place. That’s nice but it not nicer than here.”

In the Fall, Hanks will start teaching math at New River Community College because, he claims, he’s too young to retire. There’s no doubt, though, that sports will always play a significant part in his life, though, these days, it may be more golf than basketball.

“There are so many things that sports do for you. So many life lessons. It sounds cliche but I believe it. I saw it for 30 some years or so. That’s always been my favorite part about it. Not just basketball but watching kids compete and watching them grow and seeing what they can accomplish. That’s a neat thing. You watch them grow as people.”

