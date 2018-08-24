Audrey Gertrude Shufflebarger Burton

It is with great sadness that the family of Audrey Gertrude Shufflebarger Burton announces her peaceful passing Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the age of 94 years.

She was born Feb. 18, 1924, in Pulaski, Va., to the proud parents of Jesse and Maggie (Linbury) Shufflebarger.

Audrey attended The Church of Jesus, loved cooking, collecting dolls and spending time with family and friends. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul; sister, Susie; loving husband, David Marvell Burton, and her great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Ann.

Left to honor Audrey and remember her love are her son, Kenneth Wayne (Dorothy) Burton; four grandchildren, Cindy (Robbie) Morris, Tony Burton, Shannon (Pete) Thompson and Jennifer (Clint) Ison; seven great-grandchildren, Anthony (TJ) Ingles, Courtney Burton, Katie Morris, Stacy Conrad, Madison Thompson, Steven Ison, Olivia Burton; four great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Zenith Taylor.

Funeral services are Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 11 a.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Larry and Sherri Bralley officiating. Burial follows in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va. Visiting is Saturday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

