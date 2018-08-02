Allen named new Cougar baseball coach

By DAVID GRAVELY

Dublin Middle School social studies teacher and longtime football and baseball coach Greg Allen was confirmed by the Pulaski County School Board Tuesday as the new head coach of the Cougar baseball program.

Allen, a native of Pulaski County and PCHS Class of 1989 graduate, began his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant football coach under then head coach Jack Turner. Allen continued to work as an assistant football coach under Todd Jones and now Stephen James.

While a student at PCHS, Allen played football, basketball and baseball. For the past two seasons, he has been the head coach of the junior varsity baseball team, has coached numerous rec league and All-Star baseball and basketball teams and has remained active in other school and community activities.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity and am looking forward to the challenges it will present,” Allen said Wednesday. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; Pulaski County is a special place. We’ve got some great people and some great, hard working kids in this county. When we talk about Cougar Pride, it’s more than just a catchy phrase we use. It means we love this place and want to be successful and represent it with pride. We want to do things the right way and we want to win.”

While Allen is still actively involved with the Cougar football program, he is already working on things for the fall program he wants to run for the baseball team in September.

“We’re going to get together and see what we have to work with early,” he said. “I know these young men and see good things happening in our future. I can promise you that we won’t be outworked. We’ll get all of our players together in a few weeks and run through a series of events, including some scrimmages, just to warm everybody up a little bit. I do want to make it clear that if there are any players out there that want to come work with us, we’ll welcome you with open arms.”

Allen is currently working to improve the Cougar baseball field at PCHS. His hopes are that the drainage will be improved and to do other improvements to the infield and warning track areas.

The Cougars will return a host of players who saw substantial playing time last season, including some heavy hitters, a solid catcher and several pitchers.

“I’m proud to be here and I’m proud to be a Cougar,” Allen said. “We’ll be looking to boost our community support quickly and do some things to help our program financially. We’re going to be very busy between now and springtime.”

Several other coaching changes were also approved by the School Board Tuesday. Bradley Sutphin has moved from being the head coach of the combined middle school football team to assistant varsity coach, replacing the recently retired coach Tom Hale. Bryan Dalton was named as the new combined middle school football head coach, replacing Sutphin. Randy Dunnigan was also confirmed as a new member of the football coaching staff.

