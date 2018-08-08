Alabama murder suspect nabbed in NRV

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

PILOT, Va. — Multiple law enforcement agencies, ranging from local to federal, arrested a man in Montgomery County who was wanted for homicide in Alabama.

According to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s office media release, Derrill Richard Ennis, 38, was arrested without incident just after 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of Fishers View Road in the Pilot area. He is being held on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Authorities said Ennis is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Lee County, Alabama. The release says he is wanted on two charges connected to the Alabama homicide, but further details of that incident were not provided.

According to media reports out of Alabama, Ennis is facing two capital murder charges related to a 12-year-old cold case involving the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski.

Slesinski was reported missing June 13, 2006 after family hadn’t heard from her in a few days and she didn’t report to work. Her car was found engulfed in flames on a dead-end street two days later.

The report indicates Ennis, an acquaintance of Slesinski, moved from the area after being questioned in the case. After renewing an investigation into the case, Ennis was indicted Aug. 2 on two counts of capital murder, alleging she was killed in the commission of a kidnapping and burglary.

Ennis’ arrest was a coordinated effort of United States Marshall Service, Virginia State Police, Montgomery County and Pittsylvania County sheriff’s offices and Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford City police departments.

