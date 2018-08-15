ACs and fans available for older adults

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As the mercury climbs, staying cool can be a challenge, particularly for the elderly whose bodies may no longer be able to properly adjust to extreme temperatures.

To help qualifying seniors aged 60 and older avoid the risk of a heat-related illness, such New River Valley Agency on Aging (AOA) once again is offering its Cool Care program through Sept. 30. The program, sponsored by Dominion Virginia Power, makes fans and window air conditioners available to NRV seniors meeting certain monthly income guidelines.

Only box and floor fans, and window air conditions, are provided — and only as long as funding is available to pay cover the cost. It is up to the senior to make arrangements, as necessary, for installation. AOA does not assist in payment of electric bills for those receiving assistance.

Any senior in need of Cool Care Assistance, or anyone knowing of a senior who could benefit from the program is asked to call AOA at 980-7720. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

AOA serves the counties of Pulaski, Giles, Montgomery and Floyd, and the city of Radford. For more information about its services, visit www.nrvaoa.org.

Centers for Disease Control urges citizens to keep check on the elderly at least twice per day during times of extreme heat in order to make sure they don’t fall victim to a heat–related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Signs of heat stroke include a high body temperature of 103-degrees or higher; hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out.

Heat exhaustion causes heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness, headache and passing out.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can be life-threatening conditions if action is not taken promptly. Move the person to a cool place, loosen their clothes, have them sip water, if possible, and put cool, wet cloths on their body or have them take a cool bath.

Call 911 right away for heat stroke. For heat exhaustion, get medical attention if symptoms continue of more than an hour, if vomiting is present or if symptoms get worse.

