A rainy day for the Gusto

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Saturday, campers at Gatewood Park witnessed a first of it’s kind event at Gatewood Reservoir — a paddle boarding competition.

Michael Valach, owner of Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Company, readied race participants at 1 p.m. as they lined up between two orange buoys marking the starting line. As predicted, rain fell heavily on the 10 paddle boarders who braved the elements to be a part of the Gusto at Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race.

More had signed up and more still had promised to paddle in the race, but the heavy rains kept participation lower than the race organizer had hoped. Even so, the paddle board racers who stood at the starting line in the pouring rain were undaunted and when the starting gun fired, a few let out a whoop of joy as they paddled furiously towards the first buoy.

And so began the first ever paddle board race at the Pulaski park. Six of the participants chose to do the Novice Race, which turned out to be about three miles long. The remaining four paddle boarders competed in a seven-mile long Expert Race.

Despite heavy rains that fell throughout, there was no contemplation of calling off the event, since there was no thunder. This seemed to suit race participants, as no complaints about the weather were heard at any point of the contest.

The overall winner of the race was Jeffrey Matthews, a 38-year-old fireman from Greensboro, N.C., who started paddle boarding about seven years ago. “I used to rock climb with a buddy of mine all the time. Then he got into paddle boarding and it almost took over his life. He stopped rock climbing all together and he got me out there one day and I didn’t look back. We’ve been doing this ever since. There are no races in Greensboro. This is actually the closest race I’ve ever been to from Greensboro.”

Matthews finished the seven-mile course in just over one hour, 15 minutes, with an average speed of 5.6 mph. Not far behind were Brian Hartman and David Meyer from Roanoke, Va., coming in at 1:19:22 and 1:22:37, respectively. Both averaged over 5 mph.

Hartman, 47, has been paddling for about four years and has recently competed in a 31-mile paddle board race in Chattanooga, Tenn. “It’s a full body workout for everything from the balls of your feet to your neck,” he said.

Meyer, 53, is originally from Miami and owns a cigar shop in Roanoke, Va. “My father got a paddle board as a gift and I came down to visit one year and he said, ‘When you come down, you’ve got to try my paddle board.’ So, I said, ‘OK, Dad.’ Then I got on the board and fell in love with it and now I’m obsessed with it. I didn’t have any interest in paddling anything because everything up until then was engines.”

William Paine with The Southwest Times, brought up the rear in fourth place in the Expert Race with a time of 1:30:07 and an average speed of 4.6 mph.

Snowshoe, W.Va. resident, Mickey Valach finished with the best time in the three-mile Novice Race with a time of just over 41 minutes and an average speed of nearly 4.4 mph. Claytor Lake resident Chuck Higley was close behind, finishing the race two minutes later. “Rain isn’t bad, once you get used to it.” said Higley.

Gina Paine won the Fastest Female award with a time of 44 minutes, 52 seconds, averaging just over 4 mph. When asked to describe the race, the fastest female simply said, “Wet.” James Patrick Hudson Paine won the Master Paddler Youth class with a time of 45 minutes, 13 seconds, for an average speed of 3.9 mph over the Novice course.

Dean Carroll and Stephan Beckett rounded out the Novice category with 5th- and 6th-place finishes.

By the time medals were awarded, around 3p.m., the rain had begun to subside substantially and had stopped completely by five o’clock.

Pulaski Mayor David Clark made an appearance at the race, as did Pulaski Fire Department, which brought their search and rescue boats to the reservoir to monitor the racers. An ambulance sent by REMSI, was also present in case of an emergency. Thankfully, there were no emergency situations.

Little Oscars Lunch on the Run supplied hot dogs, nachos and a specialty called “Oscar’s Mess.”

Gusto at Gatewood Park Paddle Board race organizers are already planning for another race this spring. Watch The Southwest Times for details.

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2018.

Comments

comments